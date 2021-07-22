Officials with the Killeen Parks Master Plan Workgroup will be holding a meeting next week at a Killeen park to discuss further improvements to the city’s recreational spaces.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E Stan Schlueter Loop. The meeting is open to the public.
City Councilmember Michael Boyd said Thursday the workgroup, which Boyd is a part of, will review comments on draft technical memorandums and discuss any necessary changes.
The workgroup is made up of representatives of various citizen boards to include Recreational Services, Youth Advisory Committee, Planning & Zoning as well as stakeholders including Fort Hood, Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Texas A&M-Central Texas amongst others.
For more information on the Killeen Parks Master Plan, visit Killeenparks.com. There, residents can find presentations, events and learn how to become involved with improving Killeen’s parks system.
According to the city’s park website, the ongoing new plan is an update to the existing city Parks Master Plan, created in 2017. The update began last year in October and is slated to be completed by August of this year, according to the website.
Officials are examining how they can improve and expand the city’s park systems through capital improvements, staff-led projects, maintenance and strategic partnerships.
The city hired Halff Associates, an engineering consultant based in Williamson County, to help put the master plan update together at a cost of $127,000, according to city.
The Parks Master Plan is meant to go hand in hand with a new city comprehensive plan, which is also in the process of being completed.
