The southbound lane of Santa Rosa Drive from Bryce Avenue to Carmen Street in north-central Killeen is expected to be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. All lanes will reopen after normal business hours.
Sanitary sewer services are being repaired in the area, which will cause the closure, city officials announced Thursday morning.
“All traffic will be guided around the work site during work hours. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices,” the city said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.