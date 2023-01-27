The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works has shut down the southbound lanes of Trimmier Road from Bellaire Drive to Central Texas Expressway near Interstate 14 due to a water main break.
The city is anticipating a full closure of Trimmier may occur, city officials said in a news release early Friday.
"The shutdown is for emergency repairs being performed to a water main break on Trimmier," according to the release sent about 10:46 a.m. Friday. "All southbound traffic is being diverted."
Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes if possible, and use caution, obey traffic control devices, and utilize detours during this closure
