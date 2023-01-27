The Killeen Department of Public Works shut down the southbound lanes of Trimmier Road near Interstate 14 due to a water main break on Friday.
“The shutdown is for emergency repairs being performed to a water main break on Trimmier,” according to the release sent about 10:46 a.m. Friday. “All southbound traffic is being diverted.”
Later in the afternoon, the city said crews shut down Trimmier Road from Jasper Road to the Central Texas Expressway until 9 p.m. Friday, with southbound lane traffic diverted to Jasper Road.
Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes if possible, and use caution, obey traffic control devices, and utilize detours during this closure, the city said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.