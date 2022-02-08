The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Water & Sewer Division will be closing the right-hand turn lane of eastbound Veterans Memorial Boulevard at W.S. Young Drive on Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to late afternoon, according to a news release sent to the Herald.
Crews will be repairing a water main leak in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial. All work is weather permitting.
There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure, the release said. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey the traffic control devices.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation,” the release said.
