The westbound lane of Chaparral Road in Killeen, from Purple Martin Drive to Sandpiper Drive, is scheduled to close for several days.
“The closure is so a contractor can install” a sewer pipe beginning on Monday and ending on April 17, excluding weekends, according to a city news release.
