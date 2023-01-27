Wheeler Drive in Killeen, from Old FM 440 to Bonnie Drive, will be closed from Monday to Friday, according to a news release.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 4:51 pm
Wheeler Drive in Killeen, from Old FM 440 to Bonnie Drive, will be closed from Monday to Friday, according to a news release.
“The closure is for repairs to sewer services in the area.”
The road is scheduled to close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
“The contractor will have a traffic-control plan (to) guide traffic around the work area,” according to the release. “(Drivers) should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic-control devices.”
For questions about the closure, call 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
