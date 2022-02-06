The City of Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Transportation Division will be closing WS Young Drive from Central Texas Expressway (I-14) to Bacon Road Ranch on Monday, Feb. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Crews will be completing asphalt overlay and milling services, which will result in various lane closures throughout the day. Entire road closures may occur during this project. All work is weather permitting.
There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey the traffic control devices.
This project was initially scheduled to be completed last week, but due to inclement weather, crews have had to delay the project to Monday.
If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the Transportation office at (254) 616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov. The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation.
