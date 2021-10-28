After 9 days without potable drinking water, Killeen residents could see the remaining boil-water notice lifted as early as noon Friday, officials said Thursday.
The boil-water notice for the eastern portion of Killeen, encompassing about 35,000 residences, was lifted early Thursday, officials said.
“Those locations have been released, and, again, it’s about 35,000 (households) who have been affected by that lifting of the boil-water notice,” Killeen Executive Director of Public Works Jeffery Reynolds said during a news conference Thursday at City Hall.
“We got all of our test samples at the lab right now for the upper pressure plane and airport pressure plane, those should be back tomorrow morning. If all is favorable with those, we’ll be releasing the rest of the city at that time,” Reynolds said.
The city divides the different water service areas in the city by what officials call “pressure planes.”
Reynolds said he expected to have water sample results by noon Friday.
“We look forward to that,” Reynolds said. “We’re all looking forward to getting beyond this, putting this behind us.”
Thursday morning, the city of Killeen posted a link to the city’s pressure plane map showing the eastern portion of Killeen — those living in the Lower Pressure Plane — to be released from the city’s boil-water notice.
“TCEQ confirms water test results are acceptable in portions of Killeen,” the city said in a news release Thursday.
The new map can be accessed at http://www.killeentexas.gov/294/Public-Works.
Residents living in the remaining pressure planes in Killeen have yet to be released from the ongoing boil-water notice, and should continue to boil water as directed.
Killeen has been under a citywide boil-water order since Oct. 19, when daily and quarterly testing showed low chlorine levels throughout the Killeen drinking water supply, city officials have said.
Some residents have questioned why city officials did not see the chlorine levels dropping in the days, or perhaps weeks, preceding Oct. 19. Despite repeated questions from the Herald, the city has not released daily test data on what the chlorine levels were in the days prior to Oct. 19.
During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra thanked city employees for their hard work during the ongoing boil-water notice and highlighted common questions he’s heard from residents.
“People ask me, ‘Mayor, who’s to blame for something like this,’” Segarra said. “Well, that’s hard to answer, because when we talk to WCID, the water that’s coming out of WCID is still the same water that we’ve been given and it’s still the same water that other cities get and yet other cities do not have to issue boil-water notices using the same water that comes out of WCID.
Segarra called the boil-water notice a “fluke situation” during Thursday’s news conference.
“I’m sure we’ll delve into it to make sure this does not happen again in the future, but if you ask me who’s to blame for it, I can tell you, really, at this point, there is no way to point a finger to a person,” Segarra said. “This is just a fluke situation that happens — what is the new word I learned? Nitrification. So, that is a word that happens when things like that happen.”
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, nitrification, as TCEQ cited to be a factor at WCID-1, is a biological process that converts ammonia to nitrite and nitrite to nitrate.
High levels of nitrate in drinking water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can be dangerous to health, especially for the elderly, infants, and pregnant women.
(1) comment
Copy: 'Frustrations boil over for Killeen, WCID No. 1; entities point fingers over water safety'
Copy: '“We got all of our test samples at the lab right now for the upper pressure plane and airport pressure plane, those should be back tomorrow morning. If all is favorable with those, we’ll be releasing the rest of the city at that time,” Reynolds said.' End of copy.
Why don't you use the terminology of ' We've got our barometric pressures, points of equal pressure, sorted so that they are on a given plane'. You've got your lower pressure radians and your upper pressure radians all of equal pressure.
Copy: 'Reynolds said he expected to have water sample results by noon Friday.
“We look forward to that,” Reynolds said. “We’re all looking forward to getting beyond this, putting this behind us.” End of copy.
I'm sure that he will be glad to get this behind him, but I don't think it will be soon.
Copy: 'Some residents have questioned why city officials did not see the chlorine levels dropping in the days, or perhaps weeks, preceding Oct. 19. Despite repeated questions from the Herald, the city has not released daily test data on what the chlorine levels were in the days prior to Oct. 19.
During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra thanked city employees for their hard work during the ongoing boil-water notice and highlighted common questions he’s heard from residents.
“People ask me, ‘Mayor, who’s to blame for something like this,’” Segarra said. “Well, that’s hard to answer, because when we talk to WCID, the water that’s coming out of WCID is still the same water that we’ve been given and it’s still the same water that other cities get and yet other cities do not have to issue boil-water notices using the same water that comes out of WCID.
Segarra called the boil-water notice a “fluke situation” during Thursday’s news conference. End of copy.
Did you see his nose growing during the latest exchange? I thought I saw a twich in his nasal structure. But all kidding aside, with the goings on that have brought this city to it's knees, and the fact that the wealth of information that has been presented, he has to know what is going on or he has just pulled the greatest swindle in recent years. For him to say that the water going out from WCID-1 is basically the same quality of water that is going to every city that is using this water and he just doesn't seem to realize is going on, well if that is the case then I personally believe that we elected the wrong man.
Copy: 'During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra thanked city employees for their hard work during the ongoing boil-water notice and highlighted common questions he’s heard from residents.
“People ask me, ‘Mayor, who’s to blame for something like this,’” Segarra said. “Well, that’s hard to answer, because when we talk to WCID, the water that’s coming out of WCID is still the same water that we’ve been given and it’s still the same water that other cities get and yet other cities do not have to issue boil-water notices using the same water that comes out of WCID.
Segarra called the boil-water notice a “fluke situation” during Thursday’s news conference.' End of copy.
Again, if you don't know who is to point to for this is a charade and it has been perpetuated on all of us. Just look at the sample sheets, if they exist anymore, and the sample results and you will who t blame. The point is, 'how far up the chain of command will you have to go to find all of the culprits that are guilty. You know this affected each and every one of us to varying degrees.
Copy: “I’m sure we’ll delve into it to make sure this does not happen again in the future, but if you ask me who’s to blame for it, I can tell you, really, at this point, there is no way to point a finger to a person,” Segarra said. “This is just a fluke situation that happens — what is the new word I learned? Nitrification. So, that is a word that happens when things like that happen.” End of copy.
Oh, but there is but the question is, 'are you man enough to point out the individual (s) and say 'you are fired' as I believe 'this is a firing reason.
Copy: 'High levels of nitrate in drinking water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can be dangerous to health, especially for the elderly, infants, and pregnant women.' End of copy.
Well there has been much discussion on the subject of nitrification and the results of which can be it forms a biofilm on the inner walls of the transmission pipe and that film results in depleted residual chlorine counts. And that causes an increase in bacteria count which may cause danger to elderly, infants and pregnant women. All of can be caused by the length of pipe and the residual time the chlorinated water is in the piping system which would seem to say that if Killeen, Texas and Copperus Cove are on the tail end of the transmission system and Copperus Cove has chlorine injection while Killeen, Texas does not and Killeen, Texas was the one that was affected by counts of nitrification, then it is my personal opinion that I would have to say that the one who catches and runs the samples is the guilty parties regardless of how many that comprises. It is my opinion that 'these things just don't happen without due course.
Now the City of Killeen, Texas has already started the ball rolling by purchasing the chlorine injection equipment, but that might not be the end of the story and I'm pretty sure that none of us will get the whole story because 'that's just not the way Killeen, Texas operates as they prefer to 'keep secrets from the citizens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.