A second town hall meeting, hosted by J.G. Consulting, the independent firm hired by Killeen Independent School District to select candidates for the vacant superintendent position, was held Thursday at Manor Middle School with about 30 people in attendance.
The format, as described by the firm’s President and CEO Jerry Guerra, who moderated the event, included questions to the audience about leadership and experience.
Guerra’s first question was about residents sharing their “hopes and aspirations” for Killeen ISD.
Some of the comments included a desire for the district to conduct searches for qualified personnel, teachers and staff, “in-house” rather than using outside consultants to discover the most qualified person for the job. Several participants echoed this sentiment, citing the cost and the timeline created when outside search firms are used to secure applicants.
“We should be able to hire and fire within our own district,” said one participant. “The district has qualified personnel and departments that can do the job of hiring qualified applicants.”
Hank Perry, who is running for a seat on the school board in the May 6 election said, “We need a superintendent who will listen to the community, create the right culture for improving a process in which our students’ grades improve, a leader that will drive the process for change in a fast, significant way.”
Others were adamant about a superintendent’s ability to determine ways in which students could improve basic skills in math, reading and science.
Guerra also asked attendees to share their opinions about “current celebrations” and “points of pride” for the district.
“We have an exceptionally diverse community,” said Trina Thompson. “It is our diversity that is our strength.”
Several others agreed with her point of view.
“We are proud of the district leaders who recognize students and reward them when they do well,” said one.
In the third point of discussion, Guerra asked about specifics.
“What areas or issues would you like to see the new superintendent focus on?”
Comments continued to flow from participants about seeking someone who listens, who would act on issues related to tough subjects like discipline in the classroom, teacher apathy and a failing special education program.
“We need a superintendent who puts kids first,” said Kathy Hickock. “Someone who will get out in the community and listen to parents’ concerns — and act on them.”
Another concern was the “disconnect” in policies and procedures from campus to campus. Comments were made that the “rules were not applied across the board from school to school.”
Discipline was discussed by a few. Most participants agreed that there needs to be a consistent level of discipline applied to all students.
That comment led to a concern that students who have difficulties learning in the classroom do so because of a few “behavioral trouble-makers that get the most attention.”
Guerra closed the town hall by asking attendees to “elaborate on qualities, traits and characteristics” of the new superintendent.
“Strong leadership skills” and “transparency in leadership” were two qualifications that participants agreed on.
The third town hall is set for 6 p.m. April 10 at the Nolan Middle School cafeteria, 1600 Warriors Path in Harker Heights.
