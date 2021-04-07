A “sustainable communities” partnership between local cities and Fort Hood will be extended by three years today when local mayors sign a new memorandum of agreement, according to a news release.
Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville, Belton, Salado, Gatesville and Lampasas have been part of the Cen-Tex Sustainable Community Partnership with Fort Hood.
The partnership, formed in 2009, focuses on achieving measurable environmental benefits.
One of the big programs the partnership has developed is the Youth Environmental Ambassadors Program, said Christine Luciano, Fort Hood’s environmental outreach coordinator.
“We try to promote stewardship (and) volunteerism through hands-on initiatives that range from beautification to conservation, recycling and litter prevention,” Luciano said.
The partnership consists of an executive committee that meets quarterly and a staff committee that meets monthly. Luciano is also the chairperson of the staff committee.
Partner cities also typically support each other’s beautification events, such as Nolanville’s Nolan Creek Matters waterway and beautification project from a few weeks ago and Copperas Cove’s Don’t Mess With Texas Trash-Off coming up Saturday.
Mayors and Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Jason Wesbrock will sign the extension of the partnership at the Nolanville Monarch Park, the release said.
The event is not open to the public, Luciano said.
The mayors and Wesbrock will also plant a tree, declare April as Sustainable Environment Month and present one resident from each partner city with the 2021 Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership Environmental Ambassador Award, the release said.
During the ceremony, Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams will present each community with an apple tree to be planted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.