Another person has died from Saturday night's accident around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road in Killeen.

Killeen police announced Tuesday that the passenger of the 2015 Hyundai Elantra, 19-year-old Vivian Michelle Gonzalez, died from her injuries Monday. 

