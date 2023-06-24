The line of people extended outside the downtown Killeen post office at 8 a.m. Saturday.
But they weren’t there to deliver packages. Instead, the post office on North 10th Street was hosting a passport fair — a periodic event post offices take part in to help residents acquire passports.
“My son is getting his passport, and I lost my passport so I have to get a new one,” said Sandra Jones, a Killeen resident, as she waited in line. “There is a lot of people here.”
The event was split into two sections: one for photos and filling out information, and the other line for submitting paperwork and documents.
There was no age limit for the fair and over 30 kids were at the event around 9 a.m. when the Herald was present, along with dozens of adults in line.
“I have a granddaughter getting married in Aruba, and I want to go home to Canada next year,” said Berna Tolbert, who was also in line. “I have a passport but it expired so I have to fill out an application.”
The passport fair was held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Postal workers processed between 120 and 140 passports, said Killeen Postmaster Lewis Alambar. “We were only expecting about 100.”
He said the post office plans to hold another fair in about three months, but a date has not been set.
Alambar said the post office does allow walk-ins during the week for people seeking a passport. Those hours are 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and passport applicants are asked to bring in all necessary paperwork including photos.
