Current and former airborne-certified service members and veterans are invited to take part in a meet and greet on Tuesday at a Killeen brewery.
The relatively new CenTex “All-Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association is hosting the meet and greet that goes from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus, 400 Cheyenne Drive.
Tuesday is National Airborne Day.
Attendees are encouraged to wear either their berets or airborne wings.
Family members are also welcomed to attend, according to organizer Richard “Rick” Briggs Jr., a retired captain who served in several Army airborne units.
Briggs said membership of the local chapter is open to any current or former paratrooper in the area, regardless of what unit they served in.
