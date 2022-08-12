Airborne

Paratroopers descend over Fort Hood several years ago. Current and former paratroopers and their families are invited to a meet and greet next week.

 Herald | File

Current and former airborne-certified service members and veterans are invited to take part in a meet and greet on Tuesday at a Killeen brewery.

The relatively new CenTex “All-Airborne” Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association is hosting the meet and greet that goes from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus, 400 Cheyenne Drive.

