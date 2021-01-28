The funeral for Patrick Warren Sr. is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Great Commission Baptist Church in Fort Worth. Graveside services will be in Bryan on Saturday.
Warren died Jan. 10 when he was shot by Killeen Police Department Officer Reynaldo Contreras outside Warren’s residence in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue.
The incident is still under investigation.
The Killeen Police Department released the body cam footage from Contreras on Jan. 19.
