The Patriot Buick GMC on 5000 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen has sold the used car dealership, according to Patriot officials.
Patriot’s president, John Kliewer, was unavailable for an interview with the Herald about the sale but employees confirmed they have moved all cars to the main building directly next to the used car lot at 4600 East Central Texas Expressway and are selling both new and used cars from there.
The current owner of the used car lot, according to the Bell County Central Appraisal District, is “WPKWSB Limited Partnership.”
The property where the used dealership was — which includes a building and a parking lot with a clear view of Interstate 14 — has an appraised value of $1.3 million, according to the appraisal district.
It is unclear what the property will now be used for, as the new owners were unavailable to comment as of press time.
