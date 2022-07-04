“It’s enough to get you up on your feet, marching,” Al Capsule said as he waved his mini flag and joined the more than 200 concert-goers who came to hear the Heights Concert Band on Sunday. The group played in the auditorium at Harker Heights High School to a very diverse crowd. Concert moderator Danny Ingram welcomed the audience and beautifully described each selection, with a bit of background on how the words and music came to be part of the concert.
Starting off with “An American Fanfare,” the band performed a medley of some of the most patriotic music in history. Ingram stood at the podium and invited the audience to sing along to their next selection which was the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Following the national anthem, band members could be seen grinning as Ingram announced the next selection. “Marching Down Main Street” written by the group’s own Ken C. Wood, paired classic American tunes in a fun performance that delighted the crowd.
Some audience members were moved when “America, The Beautiful” was performed.
“You could almost see the purple mountains majesty and the amber waves of grain,” Chloe Harris, of Temple, said. She attended last year and said she would not have missed the event this time. “Makes me glad to be an American,” she said.
The acclaimed performances in a “Salute to the Armed Forces” brought the most audience enthusiasm. Ingram introduced the selections by asking the crowd to stand when the military anthem was played. Then came “The Wild Blue Yonder,” and members of the Air Force and veterans stood proudly. This was followed by “Semper Paratus” (Latin for “Always Ready”) with one Coast Guard veteran standing to a round of applause. Next was the “Marines’ Hymn” followed by “Anchor’s Aweigh” for all the Navy soldiers and vets, but it was the resounding notes of “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” which brought most people to their feet.
The audience was filled with enthusiasm as the band played their rendition of “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
