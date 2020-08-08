Texas Department of Transportation contractors will be performing various lane closures along Interstate 14 for paving and bridgework in the Harker Heights-Nolanville area beginning Monday night through Saturday, according to a news release.
The closures and roadwork are detailed below:
On Monday night, crews will close one eastbound lane on Interstate 14 from Main Street in Nolanville to Simmons Road in Belton.
“This closure will allow crews to perform paving operations,” according to the TxDOT release. “The closure and roadwork will be active Monday night, and will be performed nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Saturday.”
Also beginning Monday night, contractors will be temporarily closing the Indian Trail intersection underneath Interstate 14 overpass in Harker Heights. The closure will allow crews to set beams for the Indian Trail bridge.
“Eastbound traffic needing to cross Interstate Highway 14 on Indian Trail will be diverted around to Nola Ruth Boulevard. Westbound traffic will be diverted to Knight’s Way. Additionally, inside lanes in both directions will be closed on Interstate Highway 14 from Indian Trail to Main Street in Nolanville,” the release said. “These closures will be active overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next morning.”
On Tuesday night, crews will temporarily shut down the Main Street intersection in Nolanville underneath the I-14 overpass.
“This closure will allow crews to set beams for the Main Street bridge,” according to the release. “Eastbound traffic needing to cross Interstate Highway 14 on Main Street will be diverted to Paddy Hamilton. Westbound traffic will be diverted to Nola Ruth Boulevard. Additionally, inside lanes in both directions will be closed on Interstate Highway 14 from Nola Ruth Boulevard to Paddy Hamilton. These closures will be active overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next morning.”
The roadwork and closures listed above are part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to expand Interstate 14 from four to six lanes from Harker Heights to Belton.
