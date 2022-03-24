For those with special interests, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Central Texas. Animal lovers can enjoy Paws in the Park, Farm Animal Yoga, Jurassic Quest, or the traveling Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. Runners can choose from two different racing events at Jeremiah’s Italian Ice or 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard. There is also plenty more happening for those that like golf, comedy, live music, and more.
Local Events
The second annual Jeremiah’s Ice Spring Leap 10K and 1K Fun Run will be at 8:30 a.m. March 26 at Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, 7290 Honeysuckle Drive, Temple. On-site registration is $35 for the 10K and $10 for the Fun Run. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Temple/jeremiahsice for more information.
The Paws in the Park event will be from 2 to 5 p.m. March 26 at Purser Family Park, 100 W. Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. There will be an agility course, vendors, pet adoptions, contests, and more at this dog-friendly event.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting Farm Animal Yoga from 9 to 9:45 a.m. March 26 at the Gober Party House, 1516 W. Avenue H, Temple. Cost is $10 and registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/3IGUcEN.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, is hosting the Two-Person Bar Buster Tournament March 26 and 27. Cost is $140 per person and includes lunch and mulligans. Call 254-287-4130 to register.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market Road 2409 in Temple, is hosting the Rosé the Roof 5K Run and Sip and Stroll at 9 a.m. March 26. Registration for the 5K is $35, the Sip and Stroll is $30, and both include a shirt, glass of wine, event admission, souvenir cup, and more. Proceeds benefit the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity. There will also be food, live music, vendors. Go to www.fhahfh.org/rosetheroof5k to register.
The Fort Hood Intramural Sports Bowling Tournament will be at 11 a.m. March 29 at Phantom Warrior Lanes Bowling Center, 49010 Santa Fe Ave., Fort Hood. This event is open to all active-duty soldiers. Cost is $20 per person and there will need to be four people per team. Participants should contact their Brigade Athletics and Recreation representative to register. Call 254-286-5760 for more information.
Registration for the Ben Hogan Foundation Classic begins at 11 a.m. March 25 at the Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way, Fort Hood. The event will be at 8 a.m. April 22. This three-person scramble is open to active-duty military members of all experience levels. Cost is free and includes a day of golf, breakfast, lunch, prizes, and drawings. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
Let’s Eat Texas, 207 E. Avenue D in Killeen is hosting a free, healthy cooking demonstration and hands-on class from 6 to 8 p.m. March 29. Chef and owner Josie McKinney will be joined by Dr. Vani Paleti, a gastroenterologist with Baylor Scott & White Health at AdventHealth, to provide information about a healthy digestive system. Participants will have the opportunity to eat what they prepare. Reservations are required by going towww.AdventHealthCentralTexas.com/Events.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Mind, Body, and Soul Experience at noon March 30. This free event for single and unaccompanied soldiers will feature a class focusing on meditation, yoga, and life skills. Attendees will meet at BOSS Headquarters at 9212 Old Ironsides Ave. on Fort Hood, and transportation will be provided. Call 254-287-6116 or stop by to register.
The Families in Crisis Wine Pairing Evening will be from 6 to 9 p.m. March 26 at the St. Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center, 1000 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, in Harker Heights. There will be six paired courses, wine education for guests, and a wine pull and silent auction at this event. Individual tickets are $50 each or $500 for a table for eight. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit’s efforts to support domestic violence survivors and people experiencing homelessness. Tickets can be purchased online at www.familiesincrisis.net.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting “Celebrity The Comedian” at 9 p.m. March 25 and 8 p.m. March 26. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is for military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers of all skill levels.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., is hosting Jurassic Quest, the largestdinosaur exhibition in North America, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 25 and 26, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 27. There will be kid-friendly rides, dinosaur fossil digs, live shows, a variety of exhibits, and more available. Admission is $22 for kids and adults, $19 for seniors, and cost for unlimited kids’ rides (including admission) is $36. Go to www.jurassicquest.com/events/waco-tx to purchase tickets in advance.
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus showtimes will be at 2 and 4:30 p.m. March 27 Nola Ruth Boulevard exit at the Interstate 14/Highway 190 service road in Nolanville. Tickets purchased the day of the event are $15 for adults and $8 for children and seniors. Go to https://bit.ly/3DgVt4E for more information.
Killeen ISD is hosting an informational session focusing on what students can expectwhentaking college classes in high school at 6 p.m. March 28 at the Harker Heights High School auditorium, 1001 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 Road.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is accepting poem submissions for a chance to exhibit work at the Art in the Park event April 9 at Carl Levin Park. Submit poems and contact information to atrujillo@harkerheights.gov and include age if under 18. Submissions are due by April 4.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a “Barnyard Fun” Story Time at 10:30 a.m. March 30.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from March 24- 30, will be “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” at 8 p.m. and “The Batman” at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight March 25. Cover: $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 26. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by the KCD Band at 7 p.m. March 25, the Anna Larson Band at 7 p.m. March 26, and Dillon Havins at 4 p.m. March 27.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by the Backroads Band from 6 to 9 p.m. March 25, Colton Hamilton from 6 to 9 p.m. March 26, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. March 27.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, hosts live karaoke with Michael Gordon from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. No cover.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from April to September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display now to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is hosting a fundraiser at the Cauthen House grounds, which are decorated for Easter, from 2 to 4 p.m. March 27. Families can have their portraits taken for $10 at the house, 206 S. Walnut St., Lampasas. Proceeds will benefit the museum. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
