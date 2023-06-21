Texas Attorney General Fraud Indictment

FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, on May 26, 2023. Paxton's long-delayed trial on securities fraud charges from 2015 will take place in Houston, a court ruled Wednesday, June 14, dealing the Republican another setback as he awaits a separate impeachment trial.

 Eric Gay - staff, AP

The impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 5, the Texas Senate announced Wednesday night after two days of private meetings to draft the trial rules.

A resolution laying out the rules was adopted on a 25-3 vote without discussion, and the rules have not yet been posted on the Senate website.

