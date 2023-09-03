Home owners who have Ring service can use the Neighbors App by Ring to share information with the Killeen Police Department’s General Investigation Unit.
In a statement released by the police department Friday, they ask residents to consider the effectiveness of sharing information and communicating through this platform.
Since September 2018, the Killeen Police Department has been using the Neighbors app by Ring to provide the Killeen community with real-time, local crime and safety information. The Neighbors app is another effective resource in catching package thieves, burglars, violent crimes, suspicious person and any other crimes.
The police department wants to remind residents that the information is only available when shared by the homeowner to the department.
“We ask the community to download the free Neighbors app, join your neighborhood and use the app to monitor neighborhood activity, share crime and safety-related videos, photos, and text-based posts anonymously,” the release said.
The department can connect through the Neighbors app and view posts about suspicious activity and other crimes and contact the post creator to gather more information. The department can also share crime and safety incidents, and request information about local crime.
The release provided information on how to navigate the app:
Opt-in to join your neighborhood.
Customize the geographic area you want to receive notifications for (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods).
Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform of crime and safety alerts as they happen.
View local crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.
Share text updates, photos and videos taken on any device, including Ring’s home security devices.
“We strongly believe if the community works with law enforcement, together we can not only reduce crime, but build a safer place to live,” the release said.
For additional information or to contact the police department directly, call 254-501-8800.
