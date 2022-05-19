YOUNGSPORT — Peaceable Kingdom and Killeen ISD partnered up to put on the first “Skills and Thrills” for students with special needs on Thursday. Peaceable Kingdom staff and volunteers said they hope it is the first of many.
Skills & Thrills was developed as part of the larger Teachable Kingdom educational program at Peaceable Kingdom by Variety.
“In partnership with KISD, our facilitators at Peaceable Kingdom have identified a need for increased attention on special education students as they transition out of the school setting and into more independent living,” Variety’s Executive Director Stacy Bruce said in a press release. “To respond to that need, Variety of Texas has developed Teachable Kingdom: Transitions, featuring events like Fun Fridays, a multi-district Transition Fair, and the launch of Skills & Thrills.”
Around 20 students from four of the Killeen-area high schools attended the event with teachers and volunteers.
The skills portion of the competition gave students a chance to showcase different employment skills. There were five categories: wiping down tables, bagging groceries, putting in trash can liners, making beds and folding clothes.
District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, attended the event as a judge and supporter. Buckley has been working with Peaceable Kingdom since it first opened.
“It’s wonderful; they are basically highlighting job skills for the young folks that are here and have turned it into a fun competition,” Buckley said.
Walmart donated most of the awards that were given to the competition winners and also had representatives who participated as judges for the competition.
The thrills portion of the competition continue to follow the core pillars of the Teachable Kingdom program curriculum: environmental education, recreational therapy and life skills. Games in the sport court and gaga ball pit give students a chance to practice personal awareness and socialization skills while having fun outdoors.
The event finished off with an awards ceremony in the camp’s theater. Prizes ranging from hats and speakers to toys and pizza parties were presented to students who won specific categories.
Here are the award winners for the competition:
- Highest scoring in bagging groceries — Dakota H. & Jeremey S. from Ellison High School
- Highest Scoring in lining trash cans — Da’Quency R. from Killeen High School
- Highest Scoring in wiping down tables — J’Quan S. from Killeen High School
- Highest Scoring Bed Making — Cheyanne D. & Anthony L. from Harker Heights High School
- Highest Scoring Shirt Folding — Camren H. from Shoemaker High School
- Overall Highest Scoring Student — Krystal C., Killeen High School
- School MVP for Heights— Elijah L
- School MVP for Ellison — Edward C.
- School MVP for Shoemaker — Quincy S.
- School MVP for Killeen— Cedric H.
The award for Most school participation was given to Ellison, and the award for highest scoring school overall was Killeen High School.
