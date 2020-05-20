Friday will mark one month since Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen went missing. Since then, there has been no word on her whereabouts.
A human rights organization in Houston, Alianza Latina Internacional, is planning to organize a peaceful demonstration on public property outside of Fort Hood on Friday.
Martina Grifaldo, one of the main organizers and a member of the human rights organization, said the demonstration is to ask for justice and answers. Grifaldo said Alianza Latina Internacional has been helping the family of Guillen reach out to U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, a Houston-area congresswoman.
People participating will gather 3 p.m. behind Shipley Do-Nuts at 1301 W. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen, and demonstrators will be shuttled to the demonstration place.
The location of the demonstration has been determined but Grifaldo said she does not want the location known yet since parking around the demonstration location will be scarce.
Social distancing will be practiced, and all participants are asked to bring a mask. Organizers will have hand sanitizer.
Hilary Shine, spokeswoman for the city of Killeen, said permits are required for assembly of a group of 25 people or more. Shine said the city has not received an application for permit for the planned demonstration.
On April 22, Guillen, a soldier with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, went missing. She was last seen in the parking lot of her unit headquarters wearing a black shirt.
“Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day,” Fort Hood officials said in a news release after her disappearance.
Anyone with information should contact Army Criminal Investigative Division Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001.
Army CID officials are offering a $15,000 reward for credible information in regard to the soldier’s whereabouts.
