TTG Utilities, LP, of Gatesville may be awarded another roadwork repair project in the city of Copperas Cove.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, a bid may be approved and a contract awarded to the company for the repair of Pecan Cove Road in western Copperas Cove.
The city annexed the road in 1996, and the reconstruction portion of the project was initially placed on the 2010-2014 Capital Improvement Plan, according to the packet attached to the agenda.
“Currently, the condition of the roadway is extremely bumpy due to rough edges and failing substructure resulting in numerous potholes,” the background of the agenda item says. “The road is continuing to deteriorate at a very fast pace.”
The project, which is estimated to cost around $1.35 million, would also involve drainage improvements.
Swearing in and reception
At the beginning of the workshop at 5 p.m., Vonya Hart will be sworn in as the newest member of the council.
Hart was officially elected to the position Dec. 8 when she won a runoff election against Theresa “Terri” Deans.
Incumbent Marc Payne finished third in voting out of four candidates in the Nov. 3 election.
Prior to the workshop, at 4:30 p.m., the city is hosting a farewell reception for Payne in the council chambers at 508 S. Second St.
The reception is open to the public.
Refreshments will be served. Seating is limited, and masks and social distancing are required.
The workshop begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after conclusion of the workshop.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818. The passcode is 254 547 4221.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
