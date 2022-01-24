After spending 11 days in the hospital, a Killeen man died Monday from injuries sustained during a collision with a vehicle, according to Killeen police.
Michael Bishop, 50, was struck by a vehicle while crossing East Rancier Avenue from the south side of the roadway to the north side at 6:56 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
Police said he was struck after failing to yield right of way to a white GMC Terrain traveling westbound on East Rancier Avenue.
Bishop was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he battled for his life until he died early Monday morning, at 6:43 a.m.
Bishop was pronounced deceased by hospital staff and Justice of the Peace Keith Reed.
The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released, police said Monday.
