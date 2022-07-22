Killeen police and emergency officials are working the scene of a possible pedestrian-versus-accident.
At about 1:45 p.m. Friday, a call came over police dispatch radio that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of West Elms Road and Inverness Drive in west Killeen.
