Lone Star Circle of Care’s pediatric and behavioral-health clinics are scheduled to open in March 2024 at one facility in Harker Heights.
“We are proud to have served, and grown with, this community since 2010,” said Lindsey Tippitt, LSCC’s chief operations officer, in a news release. “The consolidated clinic is designed to be a welcoming space for entire families to get their care in one, convenient location. Not only will this new clinic allow us to expand our services and make health care more accessible in Harker Heights, it will also allow us to operate more efficiently and bring our teams together to better coordinate care.”
Construction crews broke ground at the site — Cheetah Trail and Caribou Trail — in March. The 10,000-square-foot clinic will include 18 exam rooms, eight behavioral-health offices and a large room for group behavioral-health visits, staff gatherings and teleconferencing meetings, according to the release.
“Once the clinic is fully operational, it is expected to serve almost 7,000 patients each year.”
LSCC operates 27 clinics in Central Texas and Houston. The $7 million construction project is partially supported by a federal grant through the American Rescue Plan Act.
In Harker Heights, the pediatric clinic is on Nola Ruth Boulevard, and the behavioral-health clinic is on Indian Trail.
