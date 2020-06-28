With the 4th of July weekend coming up, many events are being canceled due to coronavirus concerns, but one parade that wasn’t stopped was the 55th annual Parade of Homes, hosted by Central Texas Home Builders Association.
The event, which featured more than a dozen homes this weekend, went off without a hitch, according to event organizers.
“I think it went great, we had a very good turnout, I would say about 300 people attended the event each of the three days,” organizer Teri Stermer said. “Everyone was required to wear face masks and practice social distancing, and everyone made sure the follow the guidelines.”
Originally held between the last weekend of April and the first weekend of May, the event was postponed due to the statewide closures going on at the time. Even so, hundreds of residents enjoyed looking at the new houses, and several home deals were closed before the parade weekend even began.
“We have had a lot of traffic at this home, and this one has actually already been sold, it was sold just before the event this weekend,” said Joy Scovell of Flintrock Homes, who was showing a home located at 7606 Pyrite Drive in Killeen. “We were anticipating less attendance than usual due to the coronavirus, but we actually saw more people than we expected.”
Another house on the same street was in a similar situation, having been purchased just before the parade event started.
“The Parade of Homes is going real well, we had steady traffic in here all day Friday,” said Carol Bloodsaw of Purser Homes, who was showing a home located at 7706 Pyrite Drive. “Even though this one sold before the event began, we have been getting a lot of questions about the time it takes to build a home like this, so people have been interested.”
The Parade of Homes ran from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Central Texas Cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.