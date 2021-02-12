When it comes to staying warm in the cold weather, some people may add a layer or two of clothing. Others may turn the temperature up on the thermostat. Others may cook or consume more calories or warmer foods.
But what about other aspects of people’s lives, such as plumbing, plants and pets? Local business owners and national organizations have offered their advice for how to best prepare for the cold weather.
Pipes
Martin Ferguson, owner of Ferguson and Son’s Services in Killeen, said planning ahead can save a homeowner or renter a lot of money.
“We have a saying in plumbing — ‘You plan to fail if you fail to plan,’” Ferguson said.
The state certified plumber said repairs for a busted water pipe due to freezing can cost around $5,000.
A few of the ways one can help prevent a pipe from bursting is to purchase a cover for the hose bib, or the outdoor water spigot, letting water run in a slow stream and covering irrigation systems in about 1 inch of insulation.
“The hose bibs are metal, and so the cold hits that metal, and it starts to freeze the metal itself, and that freezing follows that line back into the house,” Ferguson said.
Many pipes bust inside the walls of the house, he added.
A cover for the hose bib can run anywhere around $5 or $6 and can be purchased from stores such as Home Depot or Lowes.
Running water overnight in a low stream is beneficial, because it keeps the water moving.
“As long as it’s moving, it won’t freeze,” Ferguson said.
For faucets with a hot handle and a cold handle, people should turn both on to run together. For faucets with one handle, people should keep the handle in the middle.
In conjunction with running water in a slow stream, opening cabinets can also help, Ferguson explained.
“If you open up the cabinets, the heat of your home will warm up them pipes and keep them from freezing,” he said.
Ferguson said pipe breaks are catastrophic, because in many cases there are no warning signs.
“When it happens, it happens abruptly,” he said.
For those with irrigation systems for their lawns, Ferguson said covering the backflow preventer with any kind of insulation, such as a towel, about an inch thick will help prevent them from bursting.
He said that if those burst, the front of the house may end up looking like a “winter wonderland.”
Pets
The American Veterinary Medical Association has put together a list of best practices for taking care of pets in the cold weather.
Included in the recommendation is knowing the pet’s limits.
“Be aware of your pet’s tolerance for cold weather, and adjust accordingly,” the AVMA said.
For those with dogs, the AVMA recommended shortening the length of walks.
Animals with diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease may have more difficulties regulating their body temperatures.
Young pets and old pets may also be more susceptible to problems from temperature extremes, the AVMA said.
People with pets should also keep them inside during cold weather.
“Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside,” the AVMA said.
Dog owners will also want to check the paws of their dogs after a walk, especially on ice.
“During a walk, a sudden lameness may be due to an injury or may be due to ice accumulation between his/her toes,” the AVMA said.
Prior to turning on a vehicle, people should check underneath their vehicle and make noise by pounding on the hood or honking the horn. This can prevent injury or death to stray animals, such as cats, that may seek refuge from the cold with the warmth of a vehicle.
The full list of recommendations for pets in cold weather can be found at www.avma.org/ColdWeather.
Plants
In extreme cold or long periodss of freezing, people with plants may want to bring them inside of a garage or a house, the Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension Service reported in November 2019.
For plants in flower beds, covering them with a thick layer of leaves can also help trap some of the heat, the AgriLife Extension reported.
If plants can not be moved inside, covering them with cardboard boxes, large trash cans or plastic tubs can help preserve the heat.
“To cover plants effectively, drape things over the top of the plant all the way to the soil, then secure the drape with boards or rocks,” the AgriLife Extension reported. “This will essentially trap warmer air in with the plant.”
The full article with all tips and recommendations can be accessed at https://agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/2019/11/11/cold-weather-and-your-plants-how-to-prepare-for-winter/.
