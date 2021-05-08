After passing the Texas Senate on Wednesday, House Bill 1927 is nearing the governor’s office.
It passed on a party line vote, 18-13, after the Senate made some amendments to it. As of Friday, no further action had been taken on the bill.
Since the Senate made amendments, the Texas House can either accept the amendments, or a conference committee from each side will work out the differences and present a final version to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, who voted in favor of the bill, told her constituents that the passage of the bill and subsequent signing by Abbott would put Texas in compliance with the Second Amendment of the United States.
“When I first ran for the Texas Senate, I promised to support constitutional carry and this week I kept that promise in voting for HB 1927,” Buckingham said. “This bill would give Texans the right to carry a firearm without a license as intended by the 2nd Amendment in the United States Constitution.”
Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, said in a statement prior to the vote that she, too, supports the Second Amendment, but offered her take on why she would vote “No.”
“It would authorize legally firing a weapon without having undergone training, and make it easier for persons with a criminal record to obtain one,” the statement read.
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, who represents most of Killeen along with all of Harker Heights, Nolanville and Lampasas County, said via email last week that while it would make handgun training optional, certain provisions of the current law would remain.
“Those who are previously prohibited from possession of a firearm under state and federal law (due to criminal history or mental health history) are still prohibited,” Buckley said.
Zaffirini said in her statement that the bill would allow dangerous individuals, including domestic abusers, to purchase a firearm without vetting or oversight.
Buckley said that was one of the misconceptions of the bill.
“Citizens still have to go through the same process as before to purchase a weapon, to include a background check,” Buckley said.
One of the Senate’s amendments would also create stiffer penalties for illegal weapons carried by felons and those convicted of family violence offenses, the Associated Press reported.
Buckley added that the locations where handguns are prohibited would remain the same.
Rep. Hugh Shine, whose District 55 covers parts of northern Killeen and Fort Hood, explained why he jumped on as a co-author and voted in favor of the bill.
“I support the bill because Texas is a very conservative state and I believe that homeowners and individuals in this state who are law-abiding individuals have the right to defend their properties and their families,” Shine said Friday. “It’s a constitutional guarantee, and I support the constitution.”
Shine said Friday that the bill has not made it back to the House floor since its passage in the Senate.
The decision to accept the Senate amendments or to not accept them is solely that of the author of the bill, Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, Shine said.
If Schaefer moves to accept the amendments, it will be voted on in the House again. If the House passes it, then it will go to Abbott for signature. If the House does not pass it with the amendments, then the bill dies.
If Schaefer moves to not concur with the amendments, the House and Senate will each provide five members for conference committees.
If that is the course of action, the conference committees have until May 30 to present a final version for one final vote. At that point, no amendments would be allowed. There would be one vote in the House and one vote in the Senate, Shine said.
