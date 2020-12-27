Pershing Park Elementary School dismissed Dec. 18 for the last time, closing the 58-year-old structure overlooking Central Texas Expressway to open the new school ready for occupancy when classes resume.
An adventure is the way staff members have defined the year and that description has proved accurate.
On the final day of school in 2020, ending the fall semester, teachers walked their students to the adjacent new building for their first official tours.
First-grade teacher Mercy Cosper, a 21-year veteran of the old campus, walked with her students to the new Pershing Park, where they paused at the front to see where parents will drop them off, then stepped into the front hallway and walked to their classroom.
They looked out the window, walked around boxes yet to be unpacked and got a look at some really cool flexible, movable furniture.
“Everything is new and pretty and these kids deserve that,” said Cosper. She and the rest of the school community have watched for a year as the new school rose up behind the longtime campus in the middle of Killeen.
“It’s been fun to watch it being built,” she said. “We saw welding and bulldozers. We saw them pour concrete.”
Among the highlights of the new Pershing Park structure are the learning spaces outside the stairwells designed for small-group work, as well as the library with technology space and a full gym.
Principal Jessica Taylor began her teaching career at Pershing Park, left to pursue administrative positions and returned this year as principal. In addition to learning a new role, she has helped her staff navigate COVID-19 and the pending closure and opening.
“It has become real,” she said Friday in her nearly cleared-out office. “Teachers have finally been able to get into their rooms. Our kids have been dying for their field trip to the new campus.”
Third-grade teacher Moraima Rosario stretched out on the new furniture as her students tried out the flexible seating.
Kindergarten teacher Maureen Rodriguez directed her students to rotate to different stations already roughly laid out. They talked together about potential rules for the new classroom.
A couple of former Pershing Park staff members now in administrative roles in KISD came by to visit and said it was an emotional experience.
Holly Landez was a computer aid, fourth grade teacher and campus technologist during 18 years at Pershing Park before moving to a district instructional technologist role. Her two daughters attended all the way through elementary school.
“I’m so excited they are getting a brand-new building,” she said. “It’s a little emotional for me.”
Hilda Vazquez, bilingual specialist for KISD taught 12 years at Pershing Park. She called the school “my happy place.”
“It’s emotional,” she said, pausing for a final moment in the old school lobby after touring the new building. “There is a lot of heart here. That one,” she said of the modern two-story building, “is an empty container that will be filled with heart and feeling.”
For all those excited about the new building there was bittersweet feelings about the planned demolition of the old one, but certainty of renewed traditions to come.
“It’s been a joy to be here,” said Taylor. “What makes Pershing Park is the people. We have been here all this year supporting each other.”
Three Consolidated Campuses Opening in 2021
The new Pershing Park is one of three consolidated elementary schools connected to Killeen ISD’s 2018 bond election.
When classes resume in January, Sugar Loaf Elementary School will begin its final semester in its current structure down the road prior to consolidating in the fall at the new Pershing Park.
Next school year, a new Clifton Park Elementary School will open, consolidating the current Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary schools.
On Rancier Avenue, the new Killeen Elementary School will consolidate East Ward and West Ward elementary schools.
“I started teaching here and this year I was privileged to get to come back,” Taylor said. “Now, we’re making history. We got to design a new mascot, which was amazing. We’re starting over.”
