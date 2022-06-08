In a social media post from Bell County Crime Stoppers, the Killeen Police Department would like to know the identity of a man, listed as a person of interest, in a theft of a firearm on May 12. The theft occurred at the Handy Super Pawn, 1005 N. Eighth Street.
Detectives are asking anyone who may know the man in the photo or who may have information about him or the theft to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by downloading the P3Tips App for IOS or Android.
According to the post, “all information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.