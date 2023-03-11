A person of interest in a recent burglary at Murdoch’s Farm and Ranch Supply in Killeen was arrested Monday on several charges relating to a robbery and attempted robbery in Copperas Cove, and is being held on $190,000 bail.
According to affidavits filed in Coryell County by Justice of the Peace Bill Price, Jaevin John Quidachay, 29, reportedly robbed a custodian at Coin Laundry U.S.A. in Copperas Cove at gunpoint last Sunday around 11 p.m. According to the police report, the robber made off with about $60 in quarters and several debit cards from their lost and found.
Shortly after midnight, Copperas Cove police were called out to the 200 block of West Truman Avenue regarding a single gunshot fired in the area.
The caller identified himself as John Salas and when officers questioned him, he said he saw a man walking on North First Street who raised his hand in the air and “a gunshot let out.”
Officers who interviewed other people in the area who said they also heard a single shot, but were unable to locate the man or any evidence at the scene.
Later, at 3:25 a.m. Monday, Cove police were called to the 7-Eleven store on North First Street in reference to a suspicious man who paid in quarters.
According to the affidavit, officers attempted to detain the man and a struggle ensued. One officer noticed a silver .45-caliber Kimber pistol tucked into the suspect’s boot. When questioned by police, the man said he found it in the parking lot.
A surveillance video from the laundry identified the robbery suspect as wearing a tan hat, a dark-colored jacket, khaki pants, boots and a red backpack. The man who said his name was Salas fit the description of the man on the video and the man who was detained at the 7-Eleven.
Last Sunday, Killeen police responded to a call at the Central Christian Church, where Quidachay was reportedly seen. In a statement Monday, Ofelia Miramontez with the police department confirmed he was a “person of interest” in the Murdoch’s burglary.
“The police activity at the Central Christian Church that occurred on Sunday was about a sighting of the person of interest our detectives were attempting to locate. The individual had departed from the scene prior to police arrival,” Miramontez said. “At this time, no one has been charged in this investigation.”
