Quidachay Mug.jpg

Jaevin John Quidachay

 Courtesy photo

A person of interest in a recent burglary at Murdoch’s Farm and Ranch Supply in Killeen was arrested Monday on several charges relating to a robbery and attempted robbery in Copperas Cove, and is being held on $190,000 bail.

According to affidavits filed in Coryell County by Justice of the Peace Bill Price, Jaevin John Quidachay, 29, reportedly robbed a custodian at Coin Laundry U.S.A. in Copperas Cove at gunpoint last Sunday around 11 p.m. According to the police report, the robber made off with about $60 in quarters and several debit cards from their lost and found.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.