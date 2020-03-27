Killeen police attempted to make a traffic stop Thursday night on a person in a vehicle who had an active warrant from Austin Parole, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, but the vehicle escaped at a high rate of speed and the person was not apprehended.
The vehicle was seen around 9:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and East Central Texas Expressway, Miramontez said.
When the officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle sped off, going eastbound in Interstate 14, police said.
