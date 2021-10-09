HARKER HEIGHTS — Dozens of area residents showed up Saturday to help the Pet Medical Center, 501 E. FM 2410 in Harker Heights, celebrate its 20th anniversary.
Veterinarian Dr. Jeff Jones said, “This is our 20th anniversary party in honor of the Feast of St. Francis, patron saint of animals.”
A steady stream of area residents came to the event, many of whom brought their pets for the clinic’s annual blessing of the animals, to partake in the family-friendly activities, which included live music and a bounce house for children.
There was a table that held food that people could eat under the shade of a large tent, as well as a cupcake truck, cotton candy, a lemonade stand, and free giveaways.
Hospital manager Samantha Marietta said, “We’re here for the community, and the pets in the community, if anyone needs us.”
