Petco Love has announced Killeen Animal Services as the recipient of a $300,000 grant. The grant will provide $100,000 per year over the next three years for use in preventative and emergency care for animals at Killeen Animal Shelter.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Killeen Animal Services and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
Petco Love is a nonprofit that is leading change for pets nationally. Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, it has empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date for adoption and other lifesaving efforts.
“The relationship between Petco Love and Killeen Animal Services is strong,” said Joe Brown, Killeen’s executive director of Recreation Services. “What’s really special about this grant investment is that it tangibly assists animals within our community in a very positive way. To be awarded this grant is an absolute win and a game-changer for animals in need in our community.”
Since partnering with the Petco Foundation in 2014, Killeen Animal Services has been able to provide more than one thousand sterilization and rabies vaccination vouchers and to enhance shelter sanitation. The new grant will allow more proactive efforts to increase animal health and ultimately adoptability.
Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive and is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information about Killeen Animal Services along with a link to view adoptable animals online is available at killeentexas.gov/animals.
