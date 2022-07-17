With Killeen City Council members on Tuesday expected to talk about a petition signed by hundreds of registered voters who support decriminalization low-level marijuana possession and use, some of the residents have offered their views on that issue.
“I have no issue with decriminalization,” former Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth Blackstone said. “I think there are better things for our police to take care of.”
Blackstone is among about 1,400 people who signed the Ground Game Texas petition. That organization is leading decriminalization efforts in Killeen, as well as in Harker Heights, where it collected enough signatures for a ballot measure in November.
Ground Game has done the same in San Marcos and Austin, with voters of the latter city having approved a ballot initiative to decriminalize marijuana.
And advocates for decriminalization have also gathered enough signatures in Denton and Elgin for ordinance adoption or ballot initiatives.
Others who signed the Killeen petition are Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, Killeen City Auditor Matthew Grady and Bell County Water Control and Improvement District board member Sandra Blankenship.
“I’m a big fan of former Councilwoman Fleming, and I support all her causes, including this one,” Grady said in an email. “I’m in line with those who believe that drug addiction and abuse is better handled as a health issue.”
3 COUNCILMEN SIGN PETITION
The names of three current Killeen City Council members — Ramon Alvarez, Riakos Adams and Ken Wilkerson — also appear on the petition, which the Herald acquired from the city through an open-records request.
Neither Adams nor Alvarez responded to requests for comment, but Wilkerson told the Killeen Daily Herald in June that he signed the petition as a “citizen.”
“That’s all you can sign it as,” he said. “If it goes to the ballot, I’m not opposed to that.”
Another signer, 2022 Killeen mayoral candidate Patsy Bracey, could not be reached.
On Tuesday, Wilkerson and the other council members are scheduled to “discuss initiative ordinance petition and process” — vague agenda language to describe the legal requirements of validating petition signatures and whether to place the initiative on the ballot.
Under state law, if enough validated signatures are collected, the council must vote to call an election or decide whether to adopt an ordinance on the initiative.
‘BIG YEAR FOR TEXAS’
“This could be a big year for Texas, as there are currently five different decriminalization measures on November ballots from five different cities,” according to a Ground Game news release. “It appears that, even though progress is happening slowly, this will be a big year for decriminalization across (Texas).”
In Killeen, Ground Game said, the “initiated ordinance” to change city law would end enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses.
“We know usage of cannabis is roughly the same across all demographics, but to date, we have had no explanation of why (Killeen police) target Black and Brown residents for enforcement,” Julie Oliver of Ground Game said. “Our public information request revealed that Black Killeen residents — about 40% of the population — account for nearly 80% of all arrests for misdemeanor possession.”
The draft ordinance for Killeen requires that the city’s “police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses” except in limited circumstances.
A request for comment from Chief Charles Kimble of the Killeen Police Department through spokewoman Ofelia Miramontez was not answered. But during a council meeting in June, he was clear about his stance on the issue.
‘LAW IS THE GUIDE’
“Whether the Constitution, the law of the state, the law of the county, even county or municipal ordinances, the law is the guide, OK?” Kimble said. “The great thing about the law is that all the way back to the 1600s to today, is that it moves. It’s not static. It depends on what is going on at the time.”
Davis Bass, a veteran who has PTSD and a prescription for medical marijuana through the state’s Compassionate Use Program, signed the Killeen petition.
“This decriminalization initiative in Killeen is saying for up to four ounces of flower, we’re not going to arrest people because it is a waste of our law enforcement resources and it is unjust because people who get arrested (have) long repercussions.”
DISPROPORTIONATE ARRESTS
According to documents provided by the city to Louie Minor, a Killeen businessman and candidate for Precinct 4 Bell County commissioner, the number of marijuana arrests from January 2019 to May 2021 was 866. Of those, 654 are Black, which equates to 76%. Ten percent of those arrests are non-Hispanic Whites, the figures show.
Also in June, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott’s press secretary, Renae Eze, said in an email that state jails should not be full of defendants charged with misdemeanor marijuana offenses.
“Gov. Abbott believes that prison and jail is a place for dangerous criminals who may harm others, and possession of a small amount of marijuana is not the type of violation that we want to stockpile jails with.”
Meanwhile in Harker Heights, that initiative is intended to ensure that “Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses,” does not result in arrest or citations, except in certain circumstances such as a violent felony or a felony-level narcotics case that has been “designated as a high priority investigation” by the police, according to Ground Game.
“In other words, the goal is to only focus on high-level drug trafficking — not regular folks using cannabis. If this measure passes, it would also ensure that police can’t give out citations to folks who simply have resonated or otherwise used paraphernalia. This will keep the system clear of those who either have small amounts of cannabis or simply a used pipe.”
Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall.
