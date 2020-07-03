Not long after a petition was started to shut down Fort Hood as more details have been released in the case of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, another petition was started on www.change.org for President Donald Trump to order flags flown at half-staff in honor of Guillen.
On Tuesday, human remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County. A positive identification has yet to be made on the remains, but the family of Guillen and the director of a search team believe the remains are hers.
As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, the petition, which was started by James Vaughan, had more than 4,500 signatures with an initial goal of 5,000.
The Department of Justice, United States Attorney’s Office in Waco, released an affidavit Thursday with more details of the case after Killeen resident Cecily Anne Aguilar was accused of tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
The affidavit said that Aguilar told investigators that she helped dispose of the body of a woman she thought was Guillen after she said Spc. Aaron Robinson, another armorer, told her he killed her.
Robinson took his own life early Wednesday after being confronted by Killeen police, the department said in a news release Wednesday morning.
Another petition, calling for President Trump or Congress to shut down Fort Hood, had more than 415,000 signatures as of 11:45 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.