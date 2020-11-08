Horsin Around Recovery Ranch hosted a fundraiser petting zoo on Sunday afternoon at Pet Supermarket in Killeen to raise money for their ranch that benefits people by offering therapy with animals.
The petting zoo drew 30 children and about 30 adults, and raised about $230 dollars.
“We have been doing business in this area for 20 years,” said CEO Brenda Ramos. “We have never been close to closing down because we have always been able to do fundraisers to be able to keep us open.”
Ramos said Horsin Around offers equine therapy for children with special needs.
“We also offer services for soldiers with post-traumatic stress disorder, their families and also health and wellness just for the public to come out,” she said. “We offer discounted prices or nothing at all depending on what they need. This is our first fundraiser since COVID-19 in order to raise a little bit of funds to keep us open.”
Ramos said they are offering trail riding for military at $45 and hour per trail ride.
“We have a family hour that is amazing and is $65 and they can bring up to five people,” she said. “They get to ride a covered wagon, a horse, play with the animals and do the petting zoo. We host birthday parties and for civilians we have a $50 an hour trail ride.”
Horsin Around offers a variety of animals ranging from miniature horses and donkeys to goats.
“These aren’t just regular animals that you see at another ranch,” Ramos said. “These animals are trained for therapy. Let’s say for an example of someone that has been neglected or abused we start them out with the little ponies by brushing them, they then start hugging and interacting with them. It helps them make an interaction with another being. It makes it easier to start trusting people and trusting again.”
Jenny Scholosser, who came to the petting zoo said she enjoyed it was for a good cause.
“We enjoyed being out here,” she said. “Animals are a big part of me and my husband’s lives.”
Ramos said that the petting zoo will return next Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with different animals.
For more information visit Horsin Around Recovery Ranch on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.