About 70 people attended an event on Thursday welcoming U.S. Rep. August Pfluger to his new district home at the Pratt Learning and Leadership Center in Killeen.
“This is historic,” Pfluger said. “We did have a congressional historian research this, and the congressional historian has not found any history of any congressional office in Killeen.”
Pfluger represents 20 counties in Texas’ 11th District, including a portion of Bell County.
“Pfluger grew up in San Angelo before graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy,” according to his congressional bio. “He served ... as a decorated fighter pilot (and) later as an advisor on the National Security Council and still serves as a colonel in the Air Force Reserves.”
A Republican, Pfluger is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, co-founding the MACH 1 caucus and the Texas Ag Task Force.
“I’m going to be fighting for legislation and making sure, like we’ve already done in the last defense bill, that Fort Hood — Fort Cavazos — can succeed, that the soldiers who are stationed here have the training, resources and equipment they need to keep our country safe.”
Pfluger, 44, lives in San Angelo with his wife and their three daughters.
“I’m going to pour my heart into making sure the VA is a better place,” he said. “If you need something with Social Security, if you need something with the VA, if you need something with the IRS — we’ve returned over $1.5 million to constituents in the last two years. We’re going to keep going on that.”
According to a news release, Pfluger’s office “will be open full-time providing assistance to constituents experiencing issues with federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service (and) the U.S. Passport Office.”
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said the district’s Pratt Learning and Leadership Center — formerly Nolan Middle School — hosts professional development and as been a center for vaccination and testing.
“It’s been a really beneficial facility for us,” he said.
The Pratt Learning and Leadership Center is at 505 E. Jasper Drive. Pfluger’s website is pfluger.house.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.