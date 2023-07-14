Congressman August Pfluger announced Friday that the House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with amendments which directly affect soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos.
Pfluger, R-San Angelo, said in a news release that pay for soldiers will increase 5.2% and there is $40 million investment at Fort Cavazos in the defense spending bill approved by the House. The release did specify what the investment is for.
“It’s time for our military to refocus on lethality, and this bill sets our country on the right course,” Pfluger said. “I am proud to deliver the largest troop pay raise in decades and a $40 million investment in Fort Cavazos.”
He said conservatives have successfully stopped military funding for abortion, sex-reassignment surgeries, increasing military outreach and banning drag shows on military bases.
Several of Pfluger’s amendments to the defense bill were passed along with the NDAA in the House. His approved amendments included the following:
- Amendment 42 requires the Secretary of Defense to notify officials on the federal, state and local level when the Department of Defense houses migrants using a military base, repurposes a base or creates a base for that purpose.
- Amendment 212 mandates the Department of Defense to adapt its standard communications system, Link-16
- Amendment 213 mandates the DOD to provide more training exercises
- Amendment 214 mandates the DOD to account for any incidents involving unmanned aircraft
- Amendment 215 requires deliveries of KC-46A Pegasus aircraft to Israel while also providing training to Israeli pilots immediately
- Amendment 216 directs the DOD to provide districts with resources that explain the potential benefits of military service
The NDAA provides funding and directs resources for the DOD and is passed by congress every year.
