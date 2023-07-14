221026-A-AW719-1009

Fort Cavazos soldiers, along with an M1A2 Abrams battle tank, train on post last October.

 Sgt. Kaden Pitt | Army

Congressman August Pfluger announced Friday that the House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with amendments which directly affect soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos.

Pfluger, R-San Angelo, said in a news release that pay for soldiers will increase 5.2% and there is $40 million investment at Fort Cavazos in the defense spending bill approved by the House. The release did specify what the investment is for.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.