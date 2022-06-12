There were 30 teams who came to play baseball! Organizers of the first annual Fort Hood Phantom Warrior Classic are pleased at the turnout and look forward to the next one.
“This tournament provides a connection for families to enjoy baseball with their children and helps strengthen support for the youth in the area we serve,” Col. Chad Foster said during Sunday’s pre-game warm-ups. The Garrison Commander has sons who played in the two-day tournament and was enjoying games as a spectator.
“There are some great teams who worked very hard to bring this tournament to Fort Hood,” Foster said.
“Child and Youth Services Division, under the MWR, worked with others to partner with and help organize these events.”
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is also a division of MWR. They were on site with free give-aways from partners like Red Rock Express, the Texas Rangers Baseball Club’s, AAA team nearby. BOSS members encourage soldiers, and each other, to form ‘connections’ with the community in which they serve. Red Rock Express was able to hook up officials at BOSS with tickets for patrons, players and their families to see the outstanding teamwork of one of baseballs hometown teams.
Games were organized into five divisions throughout the four age groups. The 12 and under teams were all AAA Small Town Select Teams. There were some AA and AAA teams in the other three age groups for 11 and under, 8 and under and 7 and under teams.
The tournament started at 8 a.m. Saturday with teams playing to determine a spot on Sunday’s final schedule. Every team played two games Saturday and then came back Sunday to determine the winners in each age category.
At press time, the tournament was down to the semi-final games in each division.
Players who earn their way on the field for the final game in each division received a Tournament Ring to remember the First Annual Phantom Warrior Classic.The five teams who went all the way to the top in their division received a metal plaque to commemorate their accomplishment. See the Herald online at www.kdhnews.com or Tuesday’s edition for final scores and Championship Teams.
“We serve in a great community. Killeen individuals, residents and businesses all support members of our military families,” Foster said.
