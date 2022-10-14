A vendor associated with Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights was recently the victim of a phishing incident, according to a news release from the hospital late Friday afternoon.
According to the center, an unauthorized agent accessed the email accounts of two of the vendor’s employees. An investigation from the vendor told Seton that the following types of patient information may have been exposed:
- First and last name
- Date of birth
- Medical record number
- Certain clinical information.
Information including patients’ Social Security numbers, addresses and financial information was not accessed, the release said.
According to the release, the breach only affected the vendor’s separately-maintained system, and the vendor immediately changed passwords of the affected email accounts upon becoming aware of the unauthorized access.
The breach did not occur on any Seton Medical Center information systems and did not affect the center’s medical records, the release said.
“The vendor has no indication that any protected health information has been misused. Regardless, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights encourages individuals to take precautions to protect the security of their information,” the release said. As an additional precaution to reduce the risk of fraud or identity theft, the hospital is offering affected individuals a one-year membership to an identity theft protection program.
Individuals may contact Seton to determine whether their information was affected by calling 888-401-0572.
“SMCHH takes information security and privacy very seriously and deeply regrets this situation and any inconvenience it may cause,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.