Voting by phone? This is one facet of governing in the COVID-19 era, and as such, it raises questions.
At Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop, technical issues impeded Councilwoman Shirley Fleming’s ability to take part in the meeting online, resulting in her voting by telephone on at least one issue but her vote not being counted in another. Fleming was taking part in the meeting by video remote from her home, as she often does.
“We don’t know yet,” Fleming said with respect to what the technical issue involved was, adding that this sort of issue “happens all the time.”
For the appointment of developer Dick Young to the Bell County Tax Appraisal District Board, Fleming voted in favor to nominate Young via the phone of Councilmember Steve Harris.
When it came time to vote for a motion to bring back for future discussion a real-time camera system for the city, Fleming’s vote was not counted, due to the technical issue. She also said that for future meetings she plans to come to City Hall and take part via Zoom, as she has been doing, from a computer in a separate room.
Fleming said she was “very, very disappointed” in the camera system vote, which failed to pass 3-2. If Fleming’s vote had counted, it would have been a tie, 3-3 vote, with the tiebreaking vote going to the mayor.
“The mayor will break the tie. My citizens in District 1 are in favor of it,” she said last week in the days after the meeting. “I want to bring it back for future discussion. I want to make sure the constituents are happy with that.”
Fleming said she used Harris’s phone because Mayor Jose Segarra was busy conducting the meeting, and that she has used Harris’s phone before, as well as the mayor’s and City Manager Kent Cagle’s.
When asked who called who about the appraisal board vote, Fleming declined to provide any specifics on how the vote by phone procedure took place for the Tuesday workshop, and discontinued the phone call.
When the Herald asked Harris who called who, Harris said he called Fleming after he was sent a text message from someone. Harris repeatedly declined to say who sent him the text that he should call Fleming so she could vote on Young’s nomination. Harris did say that it was a person who was not connected to the vote on Young.
In any event, after Harris got the text, he called Fleming and her vote was recorded.
Later, Harris said Fleming came back on the video but was disconnected on the screen again by the time of the vote on bringing back the camera issue.
“On that point, she just didn’t get back on or wasn’t able to get back on,” Harris said.
Segarra said by telephone on Wednesday that there are provisions in Texas code for this kind of voting, by telephone.
In one case, for an in-person meeting, there must be at least four members present, with the rest participating and voting by remote. Another option would be an all-video meeting. In either case, notice must be given in advance for residents.
Voting by phone is permitted, provided the mayor or meeting chair knows and is in contact with whomever is voting, which Segarra said was the case with respect to Fleming’s vote.
“As long as it’s any way we have access to them,” Segarra said, that is if the chair is able to see or hear the person.
City Spokesperson Hilary Shine responded to this question by email on Thursday.
“The governor suspended certain provisions in Texas open meetings law as part of his disaster declaration in March 2020,” Shine said, adding that such law falls under Texas code. “One suspension is to allow member participation by telephone and video conference.”
In response to the technical issues that occurred at Tuesday’s workshop, Segarra said the council has been in contact with the city about resolving them. He also said that he would be open to an option where by council members upgrade their home internet speed, at city expense.
At its Dec. 8 meeting, the council voted on two issues, one for rezoning and the other on the amendment to the city’s future land use map, for which then-Councilman Jim Kilpatrick’s vote was not recorded, and thus not counted, also due to technical issues.
