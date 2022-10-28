A ribbon cutting will be held for Advanced Pain Care, a physical therapy clinic, at noon on Tuesday.
The Killeen clinic will be the newest addition to the chain’s 16 other Texas locations.
“Advanced Pain Care advocates the appropriate and effective management of chronic pain through a multi-disciplinary approach,” said the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce in a news release Friday.
The release bills the clinic as being equipped with a team trained in over 15 specialties of pain care, nursing and behavioural and psychological health. Natasha Izaguirre of Advanced Pain Care told the Chamber that community involvement has been a key part of the chain’s growth across the state.
“Community involvement has helped APC (Advanced Pain Care) increase brand awareness, establish a positive reputation, and grow our business,” she said in Friday’s release.
The clinic is located at 3400 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Reporter, general assignment
