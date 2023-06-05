Killeen City Hall

A Killeen City Council meeting is scheduled for Thursday to solicit input from residents about possibly calling a bond election in November. One of the projects that could be included in a bond proposal is the construction of a new city hall and municipal court complex.

Just over 10 acres of land in Killeen may be used for industrial purposes as the Killeen City Council considers an amendment to the city’s Future Land Use Map during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.

While the 10.56-acre piece of land, located at 5200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., is currently designated as “Neighborhood Commercial,” the city received a request that the piece of land be redesignated to “Industrial.”

