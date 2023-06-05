Just over 10 acres of land in Killeen may be used for industrial purposes as the Killeen City Council considers an amendment to the city’s Future Land Use Map during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
While the 10.56-acre piece of land, located at 5200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., is currently designated as “Neighborhood Commercial,” the city received a request that the piece of land be redesignated to “Industrial.”
According to the city, “Neighborhood Commercial” is typically used for pieces of land that will be a commercial extension of a residential neighborhood.
The “Industrial” designation allows for a piece of land to be used for industrial purposes, including manufacturing and warehouse space.
Approval of the FLUM amendment would allow the owner of the property to request that one acre of the property — currently zoned as R-1 — be rezoned to M-1 to make it consistent with the rest of the land.
The city council is also expected to hear from Hill Country Transit District, Killeen Economic Development Corporation, Bell County Health District, National Mounted Warfare Foundation and the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
The city council workshop begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.