HARKER HEIGHTS — Two men died Thursday morning in Harker Heights after a small plane crashed on Interstate 14 near Seton Medical Center.
The pilot was identified as David Wesley, 71, of Killeen, and the passenger was identified as Stephen Cockrell, 54, of Killeen, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The crash was reported around 11:05 a.m. Thursday, and DPS officers arrived around 11:20 a.m. to find the Quicksilver MX II Sprint Ultralight aircraft crumpled along a guardrail in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.
The two-seat, open-air aircraft had just taken off from nearby Skylark Field in Killeen when it crashed.
“They did leave at Skylark Field here in Killeen — unknown destination,” Washko said at the scene. “We do not know where they were traveling to. There were several witnesses near that saw them flying in the area.”
Washko said a representative from the Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash, but interviews on-scene have determined the aircraft struck the outside lane of eastbound Interstate 14 before striking the guardrail.
Washko said the plane was cut in half and wrapped around the guardrail.
He said witnesses on-scene told him they saw the plane struggling and one said she couldn’t hear the engine.
Any details of the mechanical integrity of the aircraft will be released by the FAA, Washko said.
“It’s unknown if there’s been any distress calls made,” Washko said. “There’s an investigation going on right now to see if they can retrieve audio or recording — if there is any engine trouble or distress calls.”
Wesley and Cockrell were taken to the emergency room of Seton Medical Center, where they died from the injuries in the crash, officials said.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin pronounced Wesley dead at 11:58 a.m. and Cockrell at 11:59 a.m.
Traffic was reduced to one lane on the access road, and one lane on eastbound Interstate 14 for much of the afternoon.
Wesley was an experienced pilot. He was a 30-year veteran of the military, 20 of which was in aviation, according to a 2008 interview he did with the Herald.
In September 2008, Wesley owned a Quicksilver MX II Sprint Ultralight aircraft that was stolen and crashed. The plane from 2008 bore the same registration number as the one that crashed Thursday.
In 2008, Wesley said he had purchased that aircraft for around $10,000.
He said he purchased the aircraft, because he was looking for a form of recreation that involved aviation.
Although the plane that was stolen and crashed in 2008 bore the same registration number as the one in the fatal crash Thursday, it is not clear if it is the exact same plane.
In a photo of the plane in 2008, it appears it had one seat. The plane involved in the crash Thursday appeared to have two seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.