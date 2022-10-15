block party

The Copperas Cove High School Copperettes dance team performs in front of HomeBase in Copperas Cove during the 5th Annual Pink Warrior Angels Pink Out Block Party.

 David J. Hardin | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — Area residents “painted” HomeBase in Copperas Cove pink in support of cancer survivors Saturday. The annual Pink Out Block Party helps raise money for Pink Warrior Angels, a nonprofit organization founded by Julie Moser, a fellow breast cancer survivor.

Inside and outside HomeBase, attendees at the block party were entertained by various groups, including the Copperas Cove High School Cheerleaders, the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes Dance Team and S.C. Lee Junior High School and Copperas Cove Junior High School dancers and cheerleaders.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.