COPPERAS COVE — Area residents “painted” HomeBase in Copperas Cove pink in support of cancer survivors Saturday. The annual Pink Out Block Party helps raise money for Pink Warrior Angels, a nonprofit organization founded by Julie Moser, a fellow breast cancer survivor.
Inside and outside HomeBase, attendees at the block party were entertained by various groups, including the Copperas Cove High School Cheerleaders, the Copperas Cove High School Copperettes Dance Team and S.C. Lee Junior High School and Copperas Cove Junior High School dancers and cheerleaders.
