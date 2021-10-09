COPPERAS COVE — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and because of that the Pink Warriors Angels, a nonprofit organization, hosted its fourth annual Pink Out Party to bring awareness to the public. The event raises money to help people who are going through cancer.
The party was held Saturday at the Home Base in Copperas Cove.
The event, hosted by Home Base and “Moving With the Military,” raised funds for those who are battling cancer. There were raffle baskets, a selfie station, games and a table where attendees could carve out a small pumpkin and place a plant inside of it.
It was a great turnout as the community came together to support an organization that for seven years has been helping people who have been going through cancer.
Julie Moser, the founder of Pink Warrior Angels, said, “What I miss the most in the last year are our events, because not only do our events bring in money it brings in our community and camaraderie and support. Having this back warms my heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.