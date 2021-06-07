A local nonprofit celebrated National Cancer Survivor Day, June 6, Monday by handing out chemotherapy care kits to local cancer survivors going through treatment.
Julie Moser, a two-time breast cancer survivor, military spouse, and founder of nonprofit Pink Warrior Angels of TX honored cancer survivors at the Baylor Scott & White Killeen Cancer Center Monday by handing out 15 chemotherapy care kits to those in the throes of cancer treatment.
“National Survivor Day is June 6, 2021, and celebrated worldwide,” Moser said in a news release. “Cancer is more than hair loss and there are so many residual effects that still happen long after treatment ends. We are here to celebrate those who fought, those still fighting and those we have lost. During 2020 so many fought alone and we are here to remind them they are never alone.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra issued a proclamation Monday declaring June 6 as Cancer Survivor Day in Killeen.
Pink Warrior Angels of TX offers chemotherapy care bags twice a year. The bags include things such as blankets, gift cards, non-slip socks, and other goodies. The group also provides financial aid for those struggling to pay their bills as they battle cancer.
“It wasn’t until I was diagnosed that I realized people really need help and assistance,” Moser said Monday. “We offer financial assistance to those going through treatment to fill in the gap, to pay bills, so they can focus on healing.”
Cancer survivor Dawn Hale, of Copperas Cove, painted rocks to give guests at the celebration Monday in Killeen.
When asked what advice Moser would give to someone recently diagnosed with cancer, Moser replied “Accept help.”
“It’s hard to ask for help either before it’s too late or you’re drowning,” she said. “That’s what we do now, in general, is help somebody who may not even know they need help and/or don’t know how to reach out for help.”
Pink Warrior Angels of TX is always looking for volunteers and donations to keep its mission alive.
For more information on the group and how to volunteer visit https://pwatx.org/.
